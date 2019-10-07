Midwest Trumpet Festival draws music enthusiasts throughout the country to southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday kicked off the 11th annual Midwest Trumpet Festival at Pittsburg State University.

The festival welcomes world-renowned musicians and trumpet players of all ages from across the country to perform.

The showcase is put on by Pitt State’s music department, and has plenty of concerts, master classes, and exhibitions for attendees to enjoy.

The Lonnie Mcfadden Quartet from Kansas City opened the festival and received rave reviews from the crowd.

The festival doesn’t just bring four states residents out, but music enthusiasts from all over the United States.

Todd Hastings of the PSU music department says, “[People come to this event] from as far away as Florida and Texas to Denver and Wisconsin. So yeah, we cover the United States pretty well.”

The event continues Monday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts starting at 8 AM.