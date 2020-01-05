Midwest martial artists compete against others for the top prize

Joplin, MO

Martial artists take their skills to the mat in Joplin and compete against others from across the Midwest.

The 29th Annual Midwestern open took place at Joplin Memorial Hall.

70 participants practicing Judo, Jujitsu, and many other forms faced off in hopes of earning Grand Champion.

Competitors ranged in age from four years old to seventy, and this event gives them a chance to connect with other martial artists.

Jim Riggs/Tournament Director

“They can come and meet people, make new friends, see how what they do stacks up against what other people do, and as we always say you know do the best and win or lose have a good time, make some friends, and learn.”

Martial artists will have another chance to compete in the Four States this year.

The Southwest Classic Tournament will be May 2nd at the Joplin Memorial Hall.