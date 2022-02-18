GROVE, Okla. — The Mid-South Tackling, Hunting and Boat Show is expected to bring around 17,000 visitors from the four-state area to Grand Lake this weekend.

The Mid-South Tackling, Hunting and Boat Show got underway at the Grove Civic Center at noon. The show will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is estimated the show will bring in $3 million this weekend to the Grove economy,” said Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president.

“It’s a wildly popular show,” Crain said.

A “Meet and Greet” with Swamp People’s Don Brewer is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Jason Reynolds and the Dog Jumping Show will have four shows this weekend – Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

General Admission is $9, seniors and military is $7 and children ages 6 to 12 is $4 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free.