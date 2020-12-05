Mid Missouri Bank donates furniture to Soul’s Harbor

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early at a Joplin homeless shelter thanks to an area bank. But it doesn’t involve money.

When you run a homeless shelter, you just never know what will happen from one day to the next. Friday, it was a welcome surprise for the ministry of Souls Harbor in Joplin in the form of a moving van packed with furniture and furnishings from an area financial institution.

Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director, said, “We’re going to be able to redecorate our front office at the administration building as well as the housing unit so this is a great bit of furniture”

The items came from inside the seventh street branch of Mid Missouri Bank, which is closing down as the company gets ready to build a new one in another location, which will have new furniture.

Executive Director Dianna Gurley says this is a good example of the Lord providing.

Considering everything the ministry has been through this year, including an outbreak of covid-19 and a huge increase in the need for food baskets as well as people needing shelter.

“It’s just a great blessing because, you know, because we can be able to better bless our community with it and you know the Lord is provided all our needs and so um for him to come along and redecorate our homes like this is just wonderful, we’re definitely in need of some new furnishings so this is a wonderful blessing.”