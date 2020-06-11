Mickey Mantle’s childhood home vandalized

COMMERCE, Okla. — The childhood home of baseball legend Mickey Mantle has been vandalized.

Commerce city administrator Michael Hart says he received a message from a Commerce police officer late last week about the damage.

Hart says a few of the homes windows were smashed, but the inside remained intact and could be repaired. But that doesn’t take the sting out of seeing the house in its current state.

“It’s very discouraging to know that that’s going on,” Hart said. “Today with technology and the vast amount of things for kids to be doing these days. Throwing stuff through windows and trying to break and enter into places I think is not a very good thing to be doing. It’s discouraging for the most part.”

Both Hart and the Commerce Police Department say the home’s owners opted not to file a police report, and plan to replace the windows damaged.