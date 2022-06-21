MIAMI, Okla. — A fire truck in Northeast Oklahoma continues to receive a lot of attention. Today, it received a check.

$2,000 courtesy of Miami State Farm Insurance Agent Nate Long.

It’s for the Miami Fire Department’s Save the Seagrave campaign. It’s the department’s 1949 antique pumper fire truck that’s being restored which has been in the community spotlight for a few months now.

Firefighters and community members had raised $13,000.

The campaign goal was $15,000 which was achieved following today’s donation.

“Well, you know, they’re here day in and day out, right? And so, you know, they’re the first person you’re going to call when you need somebody in your most tragic times. So, without the support of us as individuals and then a community collectively, then you know, they just get behind. We got to make sure they stay in the front,” said Nate Long, State Farm Agent, Miami.

“Like Nate Long Insurance you know, giving us a check for $2,000 is, you know, this is awesome to keep this project moving forward,” said Robert Wright, Fire Chief, Miami Fire Department.

The restoration process will continue.

The hope is to still have it finished in time for this year’s Miami Christmas Parade.