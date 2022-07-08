TULSA, Okla. – A Miami woman was sentenced Thursday to five months in federal prison for participating in a $1.2 million check-kiting scheme.

Angela Gayle Asbell, 61, was also sentenced to five months of home detention and three years of supervised release, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Asbell was a cashier and branch manager at First State Bank in Commerce.

She also maintained books and records for John Linthicum’s cattle business.

John Theodore Linthicum, 53, of Welch, Douglas Todd Mayfield, 53, of Joplin, and Asbell were all indicted in the check-kiting scheme and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

From October 2016 to January 2017, Asbell knowingly and improperly authorized immediate credit for the bogus checks and fraudulently authorized Linthicum to wire funds and buy cashier’s checks with the fictitious credit balances in his account even though she knew the money was not there.

The bank lost approximately $1.2 million.

Linthicum would have Mayfield write “hot” checks that Linthicum deposited into his bank account. Mayfield provided numerous insufficiently funded checks from his accounts at another bank.

The checks generally ranged between $100,000 and $375,000.

Linthicum was sentenced on Jan. 25 to 27 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mayfield was sentenced to six months of home detention followed by three years of supervised release.

All three defendants are required to pay restitution, court records show.