MIAMI, Okla. – A Miami woman pleaded guilty and received a three-year deferred sentence for stealing money from a woman who hired her to buy groceries.

Lisa Renee Stoots, 50, entered the guilty plea in Ottawa County District Court in Miami to abuse/exploitation/neglect of a vulnerable adult on Friday.

The charge of unauthorized use of a credit card was dropped, court records show.

Stoots was assessed $1,500 in fines and ordered to pay $982 In restitution, online court records show.

Stoots used the woman’s debit card 15 times between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 withdrawing $982, according to an arrest affidavit. The money was withdrawn at Prairie Sun Casino and the Prairie Moon Casino, the affidavit states.

Stoots did have permission to have the debit card, but she was to purchase groceries for the victim since she did not have a vehicle, the affidavit states.

Stoots told investigators she planned to pay the victim back the money after her divorce settlement was finalized, the affidavit states.