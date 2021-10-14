Miami woman & Neosho man – charged with exploitation by caretaker

MIAMI, Okla. – A bench warrant for an Oklahoma couple accused of stealing money from an elderly Grove couple was taken under advisement after they did not appear in Ottawa County District Court on Wednesday.

Jessica Louise Gibson, 41, of Miami and Wesley Brayn Yoakum, 48, of Neosho, Mo., are charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with exploitation by caretaker and unauthorized use of debit card in August.

They are accused of stealing a debit card belonging to 84-year-old Donald Manatrey and his wheelchair bound wife, Patricia and racking up $5,810.56 in fraudulent charges.

Gibson was employed at the Manatrey’s residence as a home health nurse and caretaker.

Of the disputed charges, $1,503 was withdrawn at the Prairie Moon Casino and a Grove Wal-Mart surveillance tape showed Yoakum using a debit card that appeared to belong to the Manatrey’s.

The couple are to return to court Nov. 3.