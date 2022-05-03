MIAMI, Okla. — A partnership between the Miami Tribe and the City will help with city improvements. A decision was made at Monday night’s City Council Meeting for an advanced utility payment. The tribe is making that payment for $1.7 million to pay back power cost adjustment charges dealing with the winter storm from 2021.

This will allow the city to continue capital improvement projects without having to take away funds from its emergency reserve or pay interest.

Residents will still pay the monthly power cost adjustment fees until the tribal amount is paid back.

“You know, we try to work with them on things like that, it’s just, we just want this to be a good community, and it’s, we live here and we want it to be as good as it can be, so it’s up to us, we feel like, to help in those areas where we can,” said Doug Lankford, Miami Tribe Chief.

Starting this month, residents will begin to pay an average charge of $4 to $6 each month per kilowatt hours used.