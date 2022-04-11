MIAMI, Okla. — A 13-year-old Miami teen is making a difference in the cleanliness of Riverview Park.

Miami 4-H Club member Berkeley Ulrey, along with help from Miami City leaders, have installed 5 new fishing line receptacles in the park.

The idea comes from Berkeley after he saw a similar concept in other area parks. His main takeaway for them — keeping parks clean. So, he researched how to install the receptacles and asked City leaders for their help.

He says the City covered the production of the receptacles — while Berkeley used 4-H grant money for the signage. Berkeley says installing these receptacles will have many impacts on the livelihood of Riverview Park.

“Having different fishing lines being kept out and around — just on the ground in this area that floods a lot is really harmful — because that fishing line gets picked up and it kind of chokes out the aquatic life in this area that keeps a lot of people coming here during the spring season,” Berkeley said.

Berkeley says he hopes for more partnerships with City leaders on future projects within the community.