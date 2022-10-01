MIAMI, Okla. – Miami Schools will no longer travel to Tulsa McLain schools for any event after a fatal shooting after Friday night’s homecoming game.

“I cannot allow our players, students, staff and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger,” said Nick Highsmith, Miami Superintendent in a statement released on Saturday.

Miami High School was the visiting team for McLain’s homecoming game.

Just as Miami ended the game with a 19-18 victory a 17-year-old Tulsa McLain student was fatally shot and another teen wounded.

Tulsa Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers quickly secured the area.

Once the area was secured, Miami School Resource officers rallied the Miami coaches, school administrators and parents attending the game in Tulsa together to get the Miami football players safely on the travel bus and en route to Miami.

The players boarded the bus still in their uniforms.

Highsmith explained the scheduling of Tulsa McLain does not rest with Miami but with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

Highsmith directed Athletic Director Chad Davis to speak with the association and inform them of the school’s position.

Miami schools “will accept any consequence that comes from this decision,” Highsmith said in the release.

The Tulsa Police posted on a social media site the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., near 4900 Peoria.

Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition at this time, the post states.

The Tulsa Police Department believes the suspect is a 17-year-old Black male. Police believe the suspect is “armed and dangerous,” according to a Tulsa Police Department.