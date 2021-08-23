Miami stabbing leaves one dead; Suspect apprehended

MIAMI, Okla. — One Miami man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning stabbing Monday.

Around 1 AM, Miami police responded to a call at 921 B ST NE after a stabbing.

At the scene officers found 37-year-old Johnny Euran, of Miami, lying on the ground. Euran was transported to a Miami hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:30 later that morning.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was later apprehended at 9 AM and identified as 33-year-old Travis Johnson. Johnson had only lived in the area for a short time.