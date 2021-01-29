Miami shooting leads to hostage standoff with authorities

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami officers successfully apprehended a shooter following a physical altercation and subsequent standoff with police.

At 8:58 Thursday evening, Miami Police received a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of I NW. The caller advised a shot had been fired after a physical altercation, and one person fled the scene.

Officers arrived and the occupant of the residence barricaded himself in the residence along with another family member.

Officers found the person who fled from the scene and learned the resident who was identified as Rhett Green 37 of Miami had fought the victim and then took a shot at him with a pistol. The victim did not have a gun shot wound, however had several wounds consistent with a fist fight.

Officers at the house, 1108 I St NW, made numerous attempts to talk Green out of the house and he refused to talk or surrender. Officers were able to get the family member out of harm way and out of the house, officers then breached the residence and took Green into custody without incident.

Charges are still pending following investigation.