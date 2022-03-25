MIAMI, Okla. — 2022 is turning out to be a good year for tourism in Miami.

The city has seen a growth trend in the last several months. That’s good news compared to the last few years.

2019 saw direct travel spending top $325 million. The total dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The recent boost is a change that’s expected to continue.

“What we’re seeing and hearing in the industry right now is about 90 -95% of Americans have indicated they would be traveling over the next six months. And that was a number that was given to us right before the holidays um and it really has come true,” said Director of ‘Visit Miami Oklahoma,” Amanda Davis.

Overall, Miami has seen a 54% increase in tourism in the last 8 months.