Construction for an administration office and a secondary site expected to begin in the spring

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami School District held two groundbreaking ceremonies on Wednesday.

The Director of Communications, David Frazier, said a central office will be constructed near Nichols Elementary.

“The building will also be used to hold school board meetings,” Frazier added.

He said building costs associated with the central office building were not available.

The secondary site will be an add-on to the Miami Junior High and High School and includes new locker rooms and an updated weight room with an accessible entrance for all students.

Fraizer said the school district is really thrilled with the $2.1 million improvements to the weight room.

“This will allow us (the school) to have space for students to have their occupational therapy onsite,” Frazier said.

Frazier adds the funds for both building projects are from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

“Our 15-year plan is to have the campuses more centrally located at one site,” Frazier said.

There are six school campuses serving 2,109 students in the Miami School District.