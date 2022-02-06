MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run.



Police were called to the 1200 block of East Steve Owen’s Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a man laying in the roadway.



Authorities say the victim appeared to be hit by a vehicle and the suspect left the scene.



The victim was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.



Authorities will release the victim’s name once he is identified.



If you have any information on the deadly crash contact Detective Johnson at 918-542-5585.