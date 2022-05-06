MIAMI, Okla. — Some area students didn’t let Mother Nature get in the way of playing wiffle ball.

Members of the Miami Police Department hosted a wiffle ball game between students with developmental disabilities from Miami and Commerce High Schools.

Due to the threat of ongoing rain, organizers moved the game indoors again this year.

Officer Andrew Hanson says it’s a way for young people to see officers in a different light.

“You know some of these smaller schools can’t attend Special Olympics because it costs so much. We did this last year because of COVID restrictions, had a blast and the schools wanted to do it again so here we are,” said Andrew Hanson, Miami Police Department.

Students were also treated to a hot dog lunch.