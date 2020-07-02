Miami Man Shot Multiple Times Following Altercation in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One man is is suffering from serious injuries following an altercation between two couples in Carl Junction Wednesday night.

Around 8:46 P.M., Jasper County Deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault and a shooting at 6175 CL 278 in Carl Junction.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, a physical assault between two adult females occurred at the location, during which, the husbands of the two women began to argue.

During the arguement the homeowner told the other male to leave his property and when he did not comply, shots were fired from a handgun striking the male several times.

This male, 44 of Miami, Oklahoma, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made currently and the investigation is ongoing.

We will provide updates on this case as they become availabe.