MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County man was sentenced Tuesday to a 12-year prison sentence for choking a Miami woman and assaulting her by hitting her in the face with a pistol.

Tyler Garrette Corkren, 29, of Miami, entered a blind plea on Dec. 6 in Ottawa County District Court in Miami to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was also sentenced to 11 years’ probation, the Ottawa County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday.

In a blind plea, the defendant does not enter into a plea agreement but relies on a judge to determine a sentence.

Corkren was arrested on November 22, 2020, after he hit the victim’s face with a pistol and choked her several times. The victim told police Corkren threatened to “kill her” saying “it was either her or him”, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim’s left side of her face, including her eye and jaw, was swollen, she had a busted lip, and multiple red and purple marks and scratches on her body, the affidavit states.

When confronted by Miami police officers after the assault, Corkren said, “he drank a lot of alcohol” and was not sure what happened, the affidavit states.

After reading the victim’s cell phone text message Corkren broke the victim’s cell phone over her forehead and started choking her until she passed out, according to the affidavit.

Corkren “jumped on top” of the victim and “put a gun in his mouth and tried to make (the victim) pull the trigger.” The victim told police the pistol never fired due to the gun’s safety or being jammed, the affidavit states.

When the gun failed, Corkren grabbed the victim’s thumbs saying, “he was going to break her thumbs so she couldn’t text anymore and then he pulled her thumbs back to the point they became jammed,” the affidavit states.

Corkren was also fined $10,000 for restitution charges.