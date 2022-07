TULSA, Okla. – A Miami man is facing a 27-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug and firearm violations, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Richard Alan Stewart, 50, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.

He had been arrested on three separate incidents since 2019 for methamphetamine and firearm violations, according to his plea agreement.