MIAMI, Okla. — 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year in northeast Oklahoma.

That’s the message today as local leaders spoke in the annual “State of the Community” address. It’s everything from technology upgrades to better streets to law enforcement partnerships.

“2022 is going to be huge,” said Russell Earls, Ottawa Co. Commissioner.

And in Ottawa County that includes spending $7 million in federal coronavirus funding. That’s helping to pay for fiber connectivity at the courthouse and jail, also the joint work with the Quapaw tribe to launch a brand new 911 call center.

“Partnerships – if there’s one thing in Miami and Ottawa County – we’ve got a lot of great partners,” said Bo Reese, Miami City Manager.

They’re also looking ahead to the 100th anniversary of Route 66, rehabbing a section just south of Miami for the anniversary.

“What we’re doing is completely refurbishing the nine foot road, which is a federal highway. It’s crazy to think that a nine foot road was a federal highway but it was and then we’re going to put in a driving lane on each side. 10 foot driving lane,” said Earls.

There’s road construction and renovations to the water system in northeast Miami. Also improvements focusing on the “Rails to Trails” program.

“Through our area here starting in the Riverview park. There’s an abandoned trail bad that the City of Miami has the easements on and so we’ve applied for a grant,” added Earls.

Economic development is also in the spotlight – with a focus on boosting existing businesses.

“We’re partnering with Northeast Tech, ORU local high schools, NEO A & M College, making sure that we’re actually providing those employers, employees with the right skills,” said Heather Lillard, Miami Area Econ. Dev.

And partnerships were a big theme of the event – pointing out just how important it is for the community to work together.

NEO A & M College hosted the “State of the Community” address.