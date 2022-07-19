MIAMI, Okla. – Two Miami INTEGRIS Health Hospital employees were honored on Tuesday.

Sarah Shockley, B.S.N., RN, was honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses and Becky Osborne received the Sunflower Award.

Sarah Shockley

Becky Osborne

“Sarah is an exceptional supervisor and nurse,” said Carrie Turner, RN, nurse manager at INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital. “When they say to surround yourself with good people, she is that person.”

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the outstanding efforts and meaningful difference nurses make daily in the lives of patients and their families.

Shockley serves as the supervisor of the Women’s Center.

Osborne was recognized as a caregiver for using their skills and compassion to ensure patients receive the highest level of care.

“Becky makes everyone feel special when they meet her, and she gives the best hugs in the world,” Turner said.

Osborne has been on staff since 1985 and currently serves as an intermediate emergency room technician. During her 37-year tenure, she has worked in numerous roles including monitor tech and emergency medical services.