MIAMI, Okla. — A local park has finished a new playground thanks to a federal grant. The brand-new pirate-ship playground saw its first visitors over the weekend at the Miami Splash Pad.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department began construction around two-months ago. It was funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, a federal grant to support community wellness.

The grant was for $24,000 dollars. Total cost of the project, a little more than $25,000.

“So far, good feedback. Everyone’s really enjoying the park, and we wanted to contruct this park, in a way where we want a one-stop shop,” said Justin Hilgenberg, Miami Parks Manager

This project is just one of several in the works. The City plans to add to the park this summer.