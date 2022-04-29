MIAMI, Okla. — Miami High School students and the Make A Wish Foundation are making dreams come true this week.

4-year old Mason is from Miami and was diagnosed with leukemia before the age of one. The Make A Wish Foundation worked together this week with the Miami High School to fundraise for Mason to do something very special.

“And we have this great partnership with Miami High School, and this is their 3rd year to help us raise money for local kids. So, we let the kids know this year they have another Wish Kid waiting, and they jumped right on it and said, ‘Of course, we want to grant his wish, we want to help raise money for Make A Wish.’ And so, we just got the ball rolling there and then we just talk a lot about doing different fundraisers throughout the year that the community would really get behind, that the students would get behind and enjoy doing, and of course Miami always comes through and supports in a huge way. So, we’re super grateful for what they do for our Wish Kids, for Make A Wish, and then also for these high school kids that are getting to experience just the joy of helping others,” said Erin Nantois, Make A Wish Foundation.

“It’s been really impactful to be able to watch the like, whenever a kid is like, super sad and they have this illness or this sickness and getting to see them go on their like, wish is like, they get a little bit of happiness and they get something to look forward to,” said Jordyn McMinn, High School Senior.

On Friday, the school held a pep rally, announcing that after a week of fundraising, they had raised over $10,000 for Mason.

He has not yet decided what he wants to do as his wish, but his parents say these funds will definitely help.

The school held a silent auction and they also worked with local businesses to host a fundraising pancake dinner. Many community members reached out with support as well.

“That’s just amazing, that they were able to raise that much money and give back and ‘Make A Wish’ is an incredible organization, and they’re just able to grant kids’ wishes. So, eventually, when it’s his time, it’ll just provide him a more amazing experience, whatever trip or whatever it is that he decides he wants to do, or that we get to take him on, will just be that much more fun, because of everything they did,” said Leslie McGuire, Mason’s Mom.

Mason’s family say thanks to all the help this past week, Mason’s dreams will come true.

“Everybody that participated in this, they were great. I mean, we’re so grateful for everything that they did – the community as a whole, the school as a whole,” said Brandon McGuire, Mason’s Dad.