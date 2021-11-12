Miami Holiday Open House weekend

MIAMI, Okla. – The annual Holiday Market is set for Saturday at the Miami Civic Center in conjunction with Miami’s Holiday Open House Weekend.

In addition to the market, two large events will join the holiday market for a full day of fun. The FestiFALL poker run, which was postponed due to weather, will be held in conjunction with the market event.

Admission is $2 per person and includes tickets for door prizes and a free photo setting with Santa.

Chili tasting kits are available for the Wardog Chili Cookoff at the door for $5 each. Tasting will take place from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. with awards immediately following. All proceeds benefit the Miami Wardog Basketball Boosters and teams from 6th grade through 12th grade.