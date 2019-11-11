Miami Holiday Market attracts hundreds of people

MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami tradition is brought back to life in celebration of the upcoming holiday season.

The 2019 Holiday Market and Expo held in the Miami Civic Center brought out more than 800 people.

The Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau put on the two day extravaganza featuring local vendors as well as some from across the nation.

Attendees could buy an array of holiday gifts including ornaments, jewelry, and decorative wreaths.

Shanda Schertz, Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, says, “I think that around the holidays, it’s important to have it so that we can bring the community together and have them come out and see all what vendors we have. And kind of get in the holiday spirit here in Miami.”

It’s been several years since the bureau held its last Holiday Market.

Due to great attendance and feedback, they are looking forward to keeping the tradition alive for many years to come.