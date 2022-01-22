Miami High School Key Club holds prom dress resale

MIAMI, Ok. — Students in Miami are helping the community by reselling their prom dresses.

On Saturday, the Miami High School Key Club hosted the event for anyone to bring in a prom dress and set their own price.

Those who enter receive the profit, with all money raised through the event’s entry fee going towards providing winter gear for the community.

“Blankets, gloves and hates,” said Miami High School Junior Kimberly Be.

“When you give young people an opportunity to participate in something and to be a part of something, I have never not seen teenagers jump in with both feet to help their schoolmates or their community,” said Amy Harrison, Miami High School teacher and Key Club sponsor. “That’s no exception with this group of young people that we have this year.”

“I like that people who maybe couldn’t afford a brand new dress can get a really nice dress for cheaper,” said Miami High School Junior Lindy Stevenson.

The Key Club puts on different service projects every month, which has included donating Halloween candy and writing cards for area nursing homes.

Another prom dress resale is planned for the near future. Updates can be found on the Miami High School Facebook page.