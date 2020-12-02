Miami Good Neighbor Project seeking donations

MIAMI, Ok. — Changes in how a federal program is helping in the Four States means a local outreach is hard pressed to meet needs.

The Good Neighbor Project’s goal is to help people of their community with basic need, from food to hygiene product to simply lending an ear. They’ve had to drastically cut back the number of families they can help.

“We’d have a line of cars starting at six o’clock in the morning even though we didn’t open till nine. Six o’clock in the morning would be three miles lined up and it would be that way until we close. So all those people have no access,” said Rick Aldridge, Good Neighbor Project.

The USDA has issued new restrictions — meaning the organization is losing all of their suppliers except for one which is based in Texas.

It leaves the Good Neighbor Project with little access to food donations.

“We’re still up and running to a degree. We’re taking advantage of this to reorganize and reconstruct our warehouse little bit to make it functional. We’re still getting shipments from places like Feed the Children occasionally, every two months,” said Aldridge.

From this, they hope it can help them store and deliver boxes of fresh vegetables and other items.

“So we’re stock piling a lot of non perishable type stuff in hopes we can get another donation of protein, like chicken or something, so that we can get open back up at least with local donations so we can provide food boxes when we can,” said Aldridge.

“It’s very stressful to not be able to provide people and you see messages on our Facebook page all the time saying ‘Hey I need help, I need help, I need help, can you give me something?’ And we try to do what we can between us and the Salvation Army, but it’s just not enough so it’s just very frustrating,” he said.

Those in need are being referred to the Salvation Army in Miami and other food banks in Quapaw and Wyndotte.

“We serve probably 2-3 hundred families a month. Again, not with groceries, rental, utilities, just a variety of needs sometimes gas in the car to get to doctors appointments. We do a variety of things and we are gonna keep continuing with what we have been doing with the support of the community,” said Salvation Army Director Debbie Hillestad.

For those who would like to donate food or funds to help, checks can be made out to “O.K.E.R.T.” and mailed to 815 Scott Lane, Miami, Ok 74354. Or make a donation through Miami Good Neighbor Project’s Go Fund Me page.

There are several food items needed regularly by the Good Neighbor Project. That includes meat, canned goods, vegetables, and non-perishable items.