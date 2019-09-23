Miami Fire Department sells shirts for a good cause

MIAMI, Okla. — To help fight for a cure for breast cancer, Miami Fire Department is holding its annual fundraiser.

The department is selling t-shirts to raise money for the cause.

They are navy blue and pink with an emblem representing the Miami Fire Department.

They range from $10 to $12 depending on size.

All funds collected from the fundraiser will help local women in need of financial help get a mammogram through the Integris Foundation.

T shirts are available for purchase until October 3.

Orders are being taken during the week from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the north fire station in Miami.

Or you can call the department at 918-541-2291 for more information.