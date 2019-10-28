Miami community holds donation event for mother of Kayla Billings

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami community gathers to support a young girl lost from domestic violence.

Several residents teamed up to put on a community donation event at Rocket Park in Miami for Kayla Billings’ family.

There was free food, musical performances, a prayer walk, activities for kids, and much more.

Many businesses donated items for residents to buy raffle tickets.

All money raised on Sunday will benefit Kayla’s mother with expenses to help her during this difficult time

On Monday, October 28, her funeral will be held in Miami.

Branden Blevins, event organizer, says, “It’s something on a personal level when it is involving a kid. It’s always something that’s personal because we all have kids. It is somebody that never got to live life to the fullest to 60, 70, or 80 years old.”

Blevins adds they will still be collecting money to help the family during their time of need.

For more information, you can contact him at 918-533-2614.