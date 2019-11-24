Miami community gathers to support local 4-H students

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami community comes together to support local kids in Ottawa County 4-H.

On Saturday, a chili feed, silent auction, and paddle party were held to raise money in support of the organization.

4-H team leaders took in donations from people in the county to help put on the event.

Through money taken in on Saturday, it will help kids create various 4-H projects.

This ranges from kids going to camp, gardening, building electronics, and much more.

Mary Martin, Program Assistant OSU Exention Office, says, “It was really great. I’ll be honest, I was nervous about how many people we would have on a Saturday before Thanksgiving. I’m really happy with the way things turned out and how many people donated and helped support our 4-H kids.”

At least $1000 was raised for Ottawa County 4-H on Saturday.

Martin adds, with so much interest, the organization wants to make it an annual event.