OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Miami City leaders say they benefitted greatly from an event earlier this month in Oklahoma City.

It was this year’s annual Congress of Mayors meeting. Mayor Bless Parker and other Miami officials were able to meet and mingle with mayors and officials who represented cities across the state.

“The biggest thing that I took away was the networking. When you do have a question I had no one to turn to before. Now I got other mayors who have been through the same situation that I can call and see how they handled it, what their community did, how it benefitted their community,” said Mayor Bless Parker, City of Miami.

Parker says the group plans on attending next year’s event and will include other city leaders.