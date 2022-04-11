MIAMI, Okla. — The public got a chance to weigh in on a new project at the Miami Public Library this evening.

Last year, the Library submitted a proposal for a new outdoor space to the OU Institute for Quality Communities.

The College of Architecture helps get projects off the ground by providing help with design and funding.

And tonight — the Miami Community voted on design options for a variety of features planned for the outdoor space.

“You know, we’re not telling the towns what they need, they’re telling us. And with our skills and backgrounds and knowledge, we come in and help them achieve that. So community engagement is the most important thing,” said Bethany Grissom, OU Institute for Quality Communities.

Previous projects by the Institute include walkability studies, downtown revitalization, and park design.