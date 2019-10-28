Miami Chili Cook-Off benefits community members during holiday season

MIAMI, Okla. — A Northeast Oklahoma church has begun raising money to help area residents in need for the holiday season.

Word of Life Miami held its inaugural 2019 Chili Cook-Off.

Money from this event will go toward feeding the hungry during the holidays.

The church will hold a program in November or December where they will give out free meals to those in need.

Through their chili feed contest, pie auction, and bake sale held, they raised money for the cause.

Kids also enjoyed face painting and bounce houses.

Jeff Dixon, Word of Life Miami Pastor, says, “I think in general, people are just in need of being shown love. So, we are trying everything we can to figure out how to love our community in the most practical way possible. That’s from feeding people in their time of need because even loneliness can be a time of need.”

Dixon adds most importantly, they want their church to not just be a building on a street corner for locals.

He says they want to be out in the community making an impact.