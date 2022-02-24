MIAMI, Okla. – A $7,500 arrest warrant was issued for a Miami woman accused of stealing money from a woman instead of buying her groceries.

Lisa Renee Stoots, 50, was charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with abuse/exploitation/neglect of a vulnerable adult and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Online records show the warrant was issued for the Miami woman on Feb. 15.

Stoots is accused of using the woman’s debit card 15 times between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 withdrawing $982, according to an arrest affidavit. The money was withdrawn at Prairie Sun Casino and the Prairie Moon Casino, the affidavit states.

Stoots did have permission to have the debit card, but she was to purchase groceries for the victim since she did not have a vehicle, the affidavit states.

Stoots told investigators the victim had given her the debit card and its pin number, and she was allowed to use the card up to $2,000, the affidavit states. Stoots planned to pay the victim back the money in February after her divorce settlement was finalized, the affidavit states.

The victim denied any such agreement, the affidavit states.

Stoots submitted a statement to investigators saying she was hired by the victim to clean her home, transport her to appointments, run errands and attend to other personal needs and that she had permission to use the victim’s debit card, the affidavit states.