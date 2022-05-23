JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school clinic will stay open to serve the community during the summer months.

This marks the first summer the Mercy Clinic at Webb City High School will remain open during the summer months, since it opened back in 2015. It’s not just for students or faculty, anyone can go for either a planned appointment or just as a walk-in.

The clinic offers the same services as all of Mercy’s walk-in clinics, except for x-rays.

Mercy officials say this offers Webb City residents another walk-in option that is close to home.

“Patient satisfaction at that clinic is always high. So, it’s in probably the 90th percentile, everyone likes that clinic. It’s small, they can get in and out easy. The parking is right up close, so, everyone really enjoys the care they get there,” said Allison Rhodes, Executive Director Of Primary Care.

Hours of operation this summer are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patients should use the front entrance of the high school.

