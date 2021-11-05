Mercy Offers Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

300 doses of Pfizer vaccine available for children 5-11 years old

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin will be offering vaccination appointments available for children in an upcoming clinic.

Approximately 300 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the initial clinic at Mercy Hospital, Clinic suite 210, 100 Mercy Way, Joplin, Mo., 64804 on Saturday, November 13th. It will last from 8 A.M – 4 P.M.

This clinic is by appointment only, and for children between 5 and 11 years old. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Mercy says depending the response to this clinic more may be scheduled for the future.