Mercy Joplin Amends Visitor Restrictions

JOPLIN, Mo. – Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community, Mercy Joplin will return to limiting each hospital patient to one visitor per day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning Monday, June 28.

“The health and safety of our patients, co-workers and community are always our top priority, no question,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. “When case numbers were low, we were able to ease our restrictions somewhat and allow more visitors, which we know is important to patients and their families. Now that we have almost as many COVID-19 inpatients as we had at any point in the pandemic, we’re taking steps to make sure we’re as safe as possible.”

Experts believe the region’s low vaccination rate and presence of COVID-19 variants are to blame for this recent increase. The policy will be in effect for the foreseeable future. This is the same policy in place at Mercy Springfield, which is experiencing an even more severe surge of COVID-19.

“Our great doctors and nurses, and all of our co-workers, have fought this pandemic for 15 months,” Drinkwitz continued. “We know we will beat it, and this is a step we need to take at this time to do so. Most importantly, we need the community to step up and get vaccinated. We know the vaccines are safe. We know they’re effective. We have yet to see a single vaccinated patient land in our ICU. Please, roll up your sleeve.”

Vaccines are available at Mercy Joplin for everyone age 12 and up. Appointments can be scheduled here, and walk-ins are available Wednesdays and Fridays.