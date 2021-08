JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital is giving some of their workers a much needed bump in pay.

More than six thousand employees across the Mercy Hospital System are getting a pay increase to 15 dollars an hour.

The raise will effect housekeepers, food service employees, transportation and pharmacy, medical and lab technicians.

The pay increase will go into effect on September 19.

Employees will see this change in their paychecks starting October 8.