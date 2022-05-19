JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of an area nonprofit put on a different set of work clothes today to benefit another nonprofit.

Men and women with the Mercy Health Foundation spent the day cleaning resident rooms inside the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. They were supposed to so dome work outside, but showers prevented that from happening.

Nicole Fuehne is the Director of Donor Engagement at the Foundation, and says this was the least they could do for such an important facility.

“Mercy grants the opportunity for all co-workers to have one day off for volunteer work every year, so our team chose Ronald McDonald House and uh we’re really excited to be here, we’re really excited to give back to the community that gives back to us,” said Fuehne.

The efforts of groups like this makes it possible for the Ronald McDonald House to continue to be the only one of its kind in the country staffed entirely by volunteers.