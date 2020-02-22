Mercy donates Fort Scott building

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County is moving forward with breathing new life into the former Mercy hospital.

Earlier this week, Bourbon County Commissioners were presented a draft donation agreement from Mercy Health.

Mercy will donate the building on Jayhawk Road and $1 million specifically for building maintenance and operation of a health care mall concept.

This will allow the county to provide market rate leases to health care entities affording them the ability to expand, where they may not have been able to otherwise.

The medical mall would have an emergency room, outpatient facility, and primary care physicians.

Economic Director Jody Hoener says Bourbon County used to be renowned for the health care service it provided.

Jody Hoener, Economic Director, Bourbon County, said, “People from all over used to cone into Fort Scott to see their doctors and to receive care. Mercy hospital has always been an integral part of that process, well part of that whole concept. Well we are, we have a vision to get back to being where we were so long ago. We want to be the place where people within the region come to get healthcare.”

Hoener says this donation agreement allows Bourbon County to have access to increased services.

She also says this health care mall will create a referral source that will help everyone involved be successful.

Bourbon County and the city of Fort Scott will work together to develop a regulatory board and long-term lease agreements moving forward.