JOPLIN, Mo. — No doubt, this year has been rough for the Joplin Police Department. Two officers were tragically lost in the line of duty seven months ago.

On top of police departments facing staffing shortages all over the country, law enforcement officials are faced with highly stressful and often traumatic experiences on a daily basis.

“Anyone who is exposed to trauma, specifically on-going trauma, is going to be at a higher risk for PTSD, for depression, anxiety, for sleep disorders, maybe substance use disorders,” said Tracy Nielson, Trauma Recovery Specialist, Veterans Affairs.

It also can impact the spouses, families and loved ones of law enforcement personnel.

“As a surviving spouse of a police officer, I can tell you that the police spouses, their stress levels are high. They know the risk that their spouses take every time that they go to work,” said Nielson.

“It’s hard to tell your five year old, hey dad’s got to go to work on their birthday. That’s just one little piece of that. Not to mention, now I’m carrying home, you know, the crash I went to where somebody died or the shooting that I went to where there was a lot of trauma, now I’m bringing that home, and if I’m not handling it appropriately, my family is definitely going to feel the impact of that,” said Sgt. Andy Blair, JPD Training Division.

The good news is, strides have been made in recent years, allowing those in law enforcement to start a conversation.

“Our officers are finding better avenues to deal with that. Whether that be spouses at home or friends or however you’re talking to people, making sure we’re opening up and just not holding that information in and letting it bottle up on us,” said Blair.

“And I think we’re seeing a lot of change in the culture of police departments across the country, but particularly with Joplin Police Department, that they are accepting that help, they are saying, let’s talk about this let’s have those difficult conversations so that we can recover, because trauma is something that we can recover from, and so that’s really encouraging to me,” said Nielson.

Nielson recommends law enforcement officials and their family members, anyone for that matter, reach out for help when they need it.



You can find additional resources on the “National Alliance on Mental Illness” website