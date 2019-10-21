Men’s ministry group holds chili feed to help benefit southeast Kansas community

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One southeast Kansas organization spends the day fundraising for a good cause.

Band of Brothers, a men’s ministry group based out of Pittsburg, hosted a chili feed and silent auction Sunday afternoon.

For $10, attendees could get themselves some chili as well as enjoy their selection of desserts.

They could also make offers on items up for auction.

Money raised from the event will help go towards community projects including those needing assistance with home repairs and the Lord’s Diner.

Band of Brothers also plans on using the funds to help send men to the stronger men’s conference in Springfield next year.

Randy Jones of Band Of Brothers says, “When I say Strong Man’s Conference, I’mm not meaning weight lifting and body building and that. I’m talking about building the spiritual man. We were fortunate enough last year to attend the Strong Man Conference in Springfield, Missouri, great conference, and we would like to raise enough money so we can send some other guys there just this next year.”

Band of Brothers is always willing to accept new members to their organization.

For more information or how to get in contact with them, click here.