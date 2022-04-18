FAIRLAND, Okla. — Funeral services will be held this week for a Fairland family that perished in a house fire.

Samuel Cox, 41; Laura Cox, 51, and Oma Lou Cox, 83 died April 14.

A visitation service is planned from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, followed by graveside services at 11 AM on Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

The early morning fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The federal agency was called to investigate the fire since the residence is within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Donations to offset funeral expenses can be made by visiting the Brown-Winters funeral home site here.