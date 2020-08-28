Memorial Hall study gathers community input

The city of Joplin hosted the first public meeting as part of the Memorial Hall study to decide the future of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Currently, there are no set future plans for the Hall and the public was encouraged to provide their input for what they hope to see Memorial Hall become.

The meeting was held in the Memorial Education Center cafeteria as a town hall come-and-go style where the public could visit and ask questions at their leisure. The cafeteria was lined with boards that housed information about the study itself, images of Memorial Hall’s interior and exterior, and about the progressing Arts complex in the works across from the Hall.

“Memorial Hall just over the years has been deteriorating, it needs a lot of TLC, and we can tell that …” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin parks and recreation director.

Within the Memorial Hall study’s scope of work and schedule there are three total phases. The study is currently in the phase of trying to “Understand the ‘Why’.” There three total phases to the plan and two additional meetings—one in each phase. Meeting number two, scheduled for October 1, will “Explore possibilities” and meeting three, October 29, will “Land where it makes sense/ensure sound execution.”

“No, right now that is the whole purpose of this study and these public meetings,” Bloomberg said. “We have two more (meetings) after this one and the survey is going on now and goes until next Thursday, but we really won’t know anything until all that’s completed and the public has their say—you know, tell us their dreams and wishes of Memorial Hall—because Memorial Hall it is the heartbeat of this community in my opinion. I mean, it’s almost 100 years old, so people have memories for years coming to concerts, circuses, rodeos, you name it, anything that’s been in Memorial Hall.”

Going forward, as Memorial Hall holds nearly 100 years’ worth of history—including acting as a memorial to war veterans—Bloomberg assured that this history will be taken into account to be preserved in whatever fashion the Hall’s future takes.

“That’s the number one priority, it will be throughout the whole survey and study,” Bloomberg said. “It was built for the veterans and it needs to, in my opinion, stay for the veterans. They have a room that they have all their meetings downstairs in, but it was built for them, so they should be the number one option on whatever decision is made with this facility.”

Warren Turner, American Legion Post 13 Commander, said that as a member of the American Legion he hopes that the ties to not only their legion but also the veterans withstands in Memorial Hall’s future.

“Speaking on behalf of the 250 members of Post 13 we want to keep it,” Turner said. “We would like to see it renovated and do whatever. We have a meeting place in the basement which we meet. We have an expo every year in September we bring a lot of veterans through. So, it’s been a great home for us and we also, Post 13 in 1925, had something to do with it financially and helping it, so it was a big promotion for that too. So, we want to see it kept and whatever we need to do and support it, we’re here to do that. So, if it’s pass a tax or a bond or give support, we’re there for it, so it’s been great for us.”

As part of the study is also a survey open to the public in order to gather what area residents think regarding Memorial Hall’s future. The survey can be accessed at joplin.org/ParkSurveys. With Memorial Hall’s future yet to be decided, Bloomberg said “it’s an open canvas right now.”