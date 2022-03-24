JOPLIN, Mo. —Voters in Joplin will head to the polls in a couple of weeks to decide the fate of an iconic downtown Joplin building.

Supporters of the proposal to refurbish that structure explained their point of view today.

A $30 million bond issue is on the April 5th ballot to renovate and expand Memorial Hall in Joplin. Several community leaders and organization representatives held a press conference today at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce explaining why they think it’s a step in the right direction for the whole community.

“One to be a memorial for our veterans, but second, they wanted a venue or community center that could be used by the City of Joplin for all kinds of activities, and it’s done that for a hundred years, now we just need to renovate it and get it back. The renovation we’re looking at will basically replace everything inside the building itself so it will be brand new,” said Bob Harrington, American Legion Post 13 Commander.

Almost all the speakers at the event focused on a common theme, all the revenue that’s being lost from events that used to be held in Joplin now taking place elsewhere, specifically at out of town venues.

“The five largest non-profit organizations in Joplin now have their events in the casinos and across the state lines because there is no venue in Joplin to host them and that’s an ongoing, continual issue and so all of those dollars are flowing outside of Joplin and even outside the state,” said Audie Dennis, Joplin Citizens Task Force Member.

A good example of the retail drift, according to Patrick Tuttle, is the Chamber’s signature event that hasn’t taken place in Joplin in years.

“Well the Chamber Expo has been at The Pavilion at Downstream for several years. We need a facility that will bring them back to Joplin, it needs to be here. It’s more of a convenience for our people, that’s also a revenue source to have them here in our facility,” said Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Director.

The 95-year-old structure has been closed ever since a roof collapse a few years ago, and Paul Bloomberg says the City has been missing out on money generated by sporting events held at the aging venue ever since.

“Recreation is for Parks and Rec is our huge one that we’re missing, so we can, we usually do basketball, we usually do volleyball, soccer, we usually do little kids sports activities. We just can’t do that now, we have to do it elsewhere and then the gym space is limited so we don’t actually get to run what we used to do,” said Paul Bloomberg, Director, Joplin Parks & Recreation.

The bond issue focuses on repairs to the exterior of the building as well as on all three levels inside, as well as the addition of a multi-purpose recreation space and an event space for up to 400 people.

It requires a four-sevenths majority to pass — or 57.14%.