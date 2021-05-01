Members of the Tri-State Model Railroaders held a model railroad show and swap meet Saturday

Local News

by: Ben Kouchnerkavich

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin History and Mineral Museum held an event for hundreds of local train enthusiasts.

Members of the Tri-State Model Railroaders held a model railroad show and swap meet, Saturday.

All money raised will benefit the museum.

After the event was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers were excited to make a return.

Ned Mayes, Museum Volunteer, says, “What’s going on is a semi-annual fundraiser. Of course, we haven’t had one since 2019 because of Covid. This is a bigger turnout than we thought given the circumstances, and it’s been a good day. Hopefully the museum raises quite a bit of money.”

A 4×8 Lionel Train layout complete with the train, track and buildings was raffled off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission