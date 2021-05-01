JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin History and Mineral Museum held an event for hundreds of local train enthusiasts.

Members of the Tri-State Model Railroaders held a model railroad show and swap meet, Saturday.

All money raised will benefit the museum.

After the event was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers were excited to make a return.

Ned Mayes, Museum Volunteer, says, “What’s going on is a semi-annual fundraiser. Of course, we haven’t had one since 2019 because of Covid. This is a bigger turnout than we thought given the circumstances, and it’s been a good day. Hopefully the museum raises quite a bit of money.”

A 4×8 Lionel Train layout complete with the train, track and buildings was raffled off.