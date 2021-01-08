Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Raise to Combined $990 Million

TOPEKA, Kan. – 2021 is off to an exciting start as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to their highest combined totals since 2018! Make sure to get your tickets now for a chance to win big, starting tonight!

On Friday, the Mega Millions drawing will see an estimated $520 million jackpot, with a $383.4 million cash option, after the estimated jackpot was raised from $490 million on Thursday and raised for a second time from $510 million on Friday morning! The deadline to buy a Mega Millions ticket is 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will be at an estimated $470 million, with a cash option of $362.7 million! The deadline to buy a Powerball ticket is 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days.

At a combined $990 million, these jackpot runs have produced the highest combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots since October 2018! Both jackpot runs have been on a roll since they were hit the same week in September. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on September 15, 2020, in Wisconsin and the Powerball jackpot was hit a day later in New York.

The Kansas Lottery urges players to play responsibly and safely by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask when purchasing tickets.

If you’re able to snag a prize of $600 or higher, you can make an appointment for an in-person claim! Please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

