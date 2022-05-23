JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin and the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission will hold a neighborhood public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 to discuss ongoing projects in the East Town

neighborhood area.

The meeting will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Gym at 317 Comingo Avenue in Joplin.

This meeting was previously scheduled for February 24th but was canceled due weather.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the questions and comments neighborhood

representatives provided during an initial meeting about the National Register Historic District nomination in

the East Town neighborhood.

City officials and Commission members will address the proposed district’s location, its significance and other possible preservation projects in the neighborhood, as well as give an update on the current and future plans and projects in the neighborhood.

A tentative agenda for the meeting about East Town neighborhood includes:

How the location of the proposed historic district was decided

Significance of a historic district for the neighborhood

Other possible Historic Preservation projects within East Town

Community Development projects underway in the neighborhood

Community Development projects planned for the future

Residents of East Town are encouraged to attend the meeting if schedules allow.

They are also welcome to contact the staff listed below with any questions about the meeting or topics to be discussed.

Citizen comments will be documented to be included in future planning.

For questions, please contact Tom Walters with the Planning and Community Development Department at

(417) 624-0820, ext. 1539.